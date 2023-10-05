‘The best’ - Bruno Guimaraes delivers 25-word Newcastle United Champions League verdict after 4-1 win
It was a ‘night to remember’ for Bruno Guimaraes and Newcastle United at St James’ Park on Wednesday.
and live on Freeview channel 276
Newcastle claimed their biggest ever Champions League win in their first match in the competition at St James’ Park in over 20 years as they beat Paris Saint-Germain 4-1.
Goals from Miguel Almiron, Dan Burn, Sean Longstaff and Fabian Schar saw The Magpies claim a historic win. Guimaraes played a key role in the win, setting up Burn’s first-half header with a dinked cross to the back post.
It’s United’s fifth win in six matches and one that takes them top of their Champions League group after two matches. Eddie Howe’s side opened their Champions League campaign with a 0-0 draw at AC Milan last month.
And Guimaraes, whose new deal at Newcastle is set to be confirmed in the coming days, took to social media to react to the victory against PSG.
“One night to remember forever!” Guimaraes tweeted. “Very proud of the team! We have the best fans in the world! We keep going. Unbelievable performance for everyone.”
The Brazilian midfielder has recently agreed to extend his stay at Newcastle until June 2028. He signed for The Magpies from Lyon in the midst of a relegation battle in January 2022 for £40million.
Just over a year-and-a-half later and The Magpies are competing in the Champions League once again. Guimaraes’ has committed his future to the club, though his new deal reportedly includes a release clause worth in the region of £100million.