Bruno Guimaraes handed Newcastle United start as Eddie Howe makes two changes against Wolverhampton Wanderers
Bruno Guimaraes will make his full home debut tonight for Newcastle United.
The midfielder, signed from Olympique Lyonnais in January, has been handed a start against Wolverhampton Wanderers.
Speaking yesterday, head coach Eddie Howe said: “I think Bruno, in the little cameos he’s given, has given a glimpse of what he’s capable of.
“Certainly, supporters have taken to that when they’ve seen little bits that he’s done.
"I think he’s done very well in the short time he’s had on the pitch at home.
"He’s been someone that I’ve really enjoyed working with. He’s a winner. With his flamboyance and technique comes a steeliness.”
Guimaraes replaces the injured Joe Willock. Emil Krafth replaces Javier Manquillo in a second change.
NEWCASTLE UNITED: Dubravka, Krafth, Schar, Burn, Targett, Shelvey, Guimaraes, Joelinton, Fraser, Saint-Maximin, Wood. Subs: Darlow, Dummett, Lascelles, Ritchie, Manquillo, Murphy, Almiron, Gayle, Longstaff.
WOLVERHAMPTON WANDERERS: Sa, Jonny, Kilman, Coady, Boly, Marcal, Cundle, Moutinho, Trincao, Silva, Hwang. Subs: Ruddy, Ait-Mouri, Neto, Mosquera, Chiquinhom Semedo, Toti, Saiss, Campbell.