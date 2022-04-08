Bruno Guimaraes handed Newcastle United start as Eddie Howe makes two changes against Wolverhampton Wanderers

Bruno Guimaraes will make his full home debut tonight for Newcastle United.

By Miles Starforth
Friday, 8th April 2022, 7:15 pm

The midfielder, signed from Olympique Lyonnais in January, has been handed a start against Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Speaking yesterday, head coach Eddie Howe said: “I think Bruno, in the little cameos he’s given, has given a glimpse of what he’s capable of.

“Certainly, supporters have taken to that when they’ve seen little bits that he’s done.

"I think he’s done very well in the short time he’s had on the pitch at home.

"He’s been someone that I’ve really enjoyed working with. He’s a winner. With his flamboyance and technique comes a steeliness.”

Guimaraes replaces the injured Joe Willock. Emil Krafth replaces Javier Manquillo in a second change.

NEWCASTLE UNITED: Dubravka, Krafth, Schar, Burn, Targett, Shelvey, Guimaraes, Joelinton, Fraser, Saint-Maximin, Wood. Subs: Darlow, Dummett, Lascelles, Ritchie, Manquillo, Murphy, Almiron, Gayle, Longstaff.

Newcastle United midfielder Bruno Guimaraes.

WOLVERHAMPTON WANDERERS: Sa, Jonny, Kilman, Coady, Boly, Marcal, Cundle, Moutinho, Trincao, Silva, Hwang. Subs: Ruddy, Ait-Mouri, Neto, Mosquera, Chiquinhom Semedo, Toti, Saiss, Campbell.

