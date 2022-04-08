The midfielder, signed from Olympique Lyonnais in January, has been handed a start against Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Speaking yesterday, head coach Eddie Howe said: “I think Bruno, in the little cameos he’s given, has given a glimpse of what he’s capable of.

“Certainly, supporters have taken to that when they’ve seen little bits that he’s done.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"I think he’s done very well in the short time he’s had on the pitch at home.

"He’s been someone that I’ve really enjoyed working with. He’s a winner. With his flamboyance and technique comes a steeliness.”

Guimaraes replaces the injured Joe Willock. Emil Krafth replaces Javier Manquillo in a second change.

NEWCASTLE UNITED: Dubravka, Krafth, Schar, Burn, Targett, Shelvey, Guimaraes, Joelinton, Fraser, Saint-Maximin, Wood. Subs: Darlow, Dummett, Lascelles, Ritchie, Manquillo, Murphy, Almiron, Gayle, Longstaff.

Newcastle United midfielder Bruno Guimaraes.