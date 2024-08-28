Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Bruno Guimaraes has expressed his delight at welcoming Sandro Tonali back to the Newcastle United matchday squad.

Tonali has travelled with The Magpies’ squad to Nottingham Forest for the Carabao Cup second round clash at the City Ground. The Italian midfielder’s 10 month betting ban ended on Tuesday, allowing him to make his long-awaited return to playing.

Tonali has continued to train and work behind the scenes at Newcastle following his £52million arrival from AC Milan last summer. Looking ahead to his return, the 24-year-old described himself as being like a new signing.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC

“I'm excited because I think I'm a new player, a new transfer,” he told the club website. “I played eight games [in the Premier League] last season, it's so difficult for me to play eight games at the start of the season and then be out for 10 months. I think this month, I am a new player, a new transfer.”

Tonali’s Newcastle team-mate Bruno Guimaraes took to Instagram to react to the interview with a message: ”We all missed you a lot frate [brother]! Everyone is very happy that you are back!

“Big player and also a great person! Welcome back and wishing you all the very best.”

Tonali also gave credit to Guimaraes in his interview and could start alongside the Brazilian in the Newcastle midfield this evening.

“In October, November, it was difficult,” Tonali said. “My first game [of the ban] against Wolves, I was in Wolverhampton with the team and Bruno [Guimaraes] and Joelinton helped me the night before the game.

“They are top players and top people, I like the Brazilian guys because they not only helped me but they help the team.

“Bruno speaks Spanish and I understand Spanish so I've spoken to him in English and Spanish so he was my translator for the first few months. “I'm feeling good because the team and the fans were here with me, I have never been alone in these 10 months.”