With Arsenal and Juventus reportedly sniffing around the Lyon midfielder, many were predicting that Newcastle’s interest would be gazumped by one of these giant clubs.

However, Newcastle were able to complete a deal for the Brazilian for an undisclosed fee believed to be around £40m.

Much like the signing of Kieran Trippier earlier in the window, worries spread around the fan base that other teams could come swooping before a deal with the Magpies was complete.

Newcastle United's Brazilian midfielder Bruno Guimaraes is presented to the media after newly signing in the club. (Photo by SCOTT HEPPELL/AFP via Getty Images)

Even Eddie Howe shared these concerns, revealing that there is always a ‘fear’ that a deal could collapse:

"Until the player has signed the contract, and the deal is done, there's always a fear that a transfer might not happen, especially in this window where there are so many twists and turns all over the place in terms of things happening at a very quick speed. You never know.

“I know there was a lot of talk of other clubs being interested in him, so we were very pleased to get that transfer done,” said Newcastle United’s head coach.

“I don't necessarily think it's a statement of intent, but I think it's a great thing to be able to attract a player of his quality and we're delighted he is here."

Guimaraes was signed whilst on international duty with Brazil and he completed his medical abroad before he arrived at Newcastle and met his new teammates on Friday afternoon.

