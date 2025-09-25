William Osula scored twice to help Newcastle United to a 4-1 victory against Bradford City in the Carabao Cup at St James’ Park.

Bruno Guimaraes was ‘happy’ to see William Osula get back amongst the goals for Newcastle United in what was only his fourth start of 2025.

Osula started Newcastle’s Carabao Cup third round clash against Bradford City at St James’ Park, scoring a brace alongside Joelinton in the 4-1 win.

It took the 22-year-old’s goal tally to three for the season after coming off the bench to score in the 3-2 defeat to Liverpool in the Premier League last month.

Having been limited largely to substitute appearances since joining Newcastle, Osula boasts a seemingly impressive five goals in four starts for the club this calendar year.

Osula’s brace against Bradford came after he was almost sold by Newcastle on deadline day. The Magpies had a £30million deal with Eintracht Frankfurt lined up before the Bundesliga outfit got cold feet.

A move to Aston Villa was also under discussion but failed to materialise due to UEFA squad cost rules surrounding transfers as the two clubs had already done business over the summer with the transfer of Jacob Ramsey.

Osula remaining on Tyneside has proven fortuitous for Eddie Howe’s side, with deadline day signing Yoane Wissa getting injured almost immediately.

Eddie Howe on William Osula’s impact

After the 4-1 win against Bradford, Howe said: “He's progressing really well. It was a slightly turbulent transfer or end to the transfer window for him.

“But he took his goals really well today. I think he's been slowly but surely, I think it's the same with every player, slowly but surely, especially the younger ones, improving his game.

“And I think you can see today, it wasn't just the goals. It was link play, hold up play, pressing understanding, all the things that when you're at the top of the pitch are fundamental to the team's performance, he has to deliver.

“And I thought he delivered them all well. And then he's got the attributes to play wide as well. Pleased to see him go into that position and then score.”

Howe added: “Will is very driven, he’s got a great attitude to his work, a great attitude to his career and he’s very ambitious. He wants to play, as all the players do. But I think he’s now justifying [playing] by his training performances and with his performances on the pitch.

“We’ve done a lot of work with him and we need to do that with him for his benefit to try and make him the best player he can be.”

Bruno Guimaraes messages William Osula after NUFC brace

After the match, Osula took to social media to post an image of himself celebrating his first goal along with the caption: “W. +2.”

Newcastle captain Bruno Guimaraes, who set up Osula up for his opener, commented in response: “Happy for you, brother.”

Osula responded by commenting on Guimaraes’ match post: “Obrigado Mano [thanks bro].”

And Osula’s former Denmark Under-21s teammate and current Sturm Graz midfielder Tochi Chukwuani made reference to the Newcastle forward’s lack of starts as he commented: “Let the boy play.”

Assessing Osula’s chances of starting matches, Howe admitted the forward was in the ‘forefront’ of his thoughts having scored twice playing different roles against Bradford.