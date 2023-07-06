Bruno Guimaraes posts six-word update ahead of Newcastle United training return

Following the end of the 2022-23 campaign with Newcastle, Guimaraes joined up with the Brazil national team alongside Joelinton for two international friendly matches against Guniea and Senegal.

The 25-year-old midfielder then travelled back to Brazil for a break ahead of Newcastle’s return to pre-season training.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

While some first-team players have been back at Darsley Park this week for some light gym work and treatment, full training isn’t officially set to start until next week. The majority of the squad will return over the weekend though the likes of Guimaraes and other players who spent time away on international duty will have slightly longer to recover.

While Guimaraes will have an extended break compared to some of his team-mate, that doesn’t mean the hard work hasn’t already started for the Brazilian.

After returning from Brazil, Guimaraes took to Twitter to post photos of himself ‘training’ individually with the caption: “Preparing myself for what is coming.”

The former Lyon star was wearing his No. 39 Newcastle shorts along with a white Adidas training top. It will be his second full season at United having played a key role in securing a top four finish and Champions League football last season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Newcastle’s first pre-season friendly is just over a week away on July 15 as they make the short journey to Gateshead (12:30pm kick-off).