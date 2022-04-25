On the latest episode of the Mouth of the Tyne Podcast, our writers Dominic Scurr, Miles Starforth and Joe Buck reflect on three straight wins for Newcastle.
The Magpies followed up a dramatic 2-1 win over Leicester City at St James’s Park with a 1-0 win over Crystal Palace to make it six home wins in a row. They then followed that up by picking up their biggest win of the season against Norwich City as they won 3-0 at Carrow Road to move into the top half of the Premier League for the first time this season.
You can listen all episodes of the Mouth of the Tyne podcast via Anchor, Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Breaker, Google Podcasts, Overcast, Pocket Casts and RadioPublic and follow us on Twitter @MouthOfTynePod.
You can also tune in live on Twitter or via our Newcastle United – Shields Gazette Facebook page.