Bruno Guimaraes shines as Newcastle United move into the Premier League top 10 – Mouth of the Tyne Podcast

The Mouth of the Tyne podcast is back to discuss a great week for Newcastle United.

By Dominic Scurr
Monday, 25th April 2022, 12:51 pm

On the latest episode of the Mouth of the Tyne Podcast, our writers Dominic Scurr, Miles Starforth and Joe Buck reflect on three straight wins for Newcastle.

The Magpies followed up a dramatic 2-1 win over Leicester City at St James’s Park with a 1-0 win over Crystal Palace to make it six home wins in a row. They then followed that up by picking up their biggest win of the season against Norwich City as they won 3-0 at Carrow Road to move into the top half of the Premier League for the first time this season.

Mouth of the Tyne Podcast

