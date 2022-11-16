The 25-year-old is set to be heading to his first World Cup after being called-up to the Brazil squad for the upcoming tournament. Brazil have been training in Italy ahead of the tournament, which is where Guimaraes was forced to withdraw from a session on Wednesday.

The Newcastle midfielder went down briefly after an innocuous challenge from Liverpool midfielder Fabinho and looked in some discomfort, as shown in footage from Ge Globo. Fortunately for Brazil and The Magpies, Guimaraes quickly got to his feet before limping off the pitch to receive medical treatment.

Bruno Guimaraes injured in Brazil training (Ge Globo)