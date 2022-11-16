Bruno Guimaraes suffers Newcastle United and Brazil injury scare after tackle from Liverpool man
Newcastle United and Brazil midfielder Bruno Guimaraes has suffered an injury scare before flying out to Qatar for the World Cup.
The 25-year-old is set to be heading to his first World Cup after being called-up to the Brazil squad for the upcoming tournament. Brazil have been training in Italy ahead of the tournament, which is where Guimaraes was forced to withdraw from a session on Wednesday.
The Newcastle midfielder went down briefly after an innocuous challenge from Liverpool midfielder Fabinho and looked in some discomfort, as shown in footage from Ge Globo. Fortunately for Brazil and The Magpies, Guimaraes quickly got to his feet before limping off the pitch to receive medical treatment.
He did not return to the session and will have to be assessed ahead of Brazil’s World Cup opener against Serbia next Thursday. The five-time world champions will also face Fabian Schar’s Switzerland on November 28 and Cameroon on December 2 in the group stage.