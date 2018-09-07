BT Sports presenter Jake Humphrey defends Newcastle United against Richard Keys

Richard Keys has taken yet another swipe at Newcastle United manager Rafa Benitez - however BT Sports presenter Jake Humphrey has rallied to defend him,

The BeIN Sports anchorman hasn't had a good word to say about the Magpies boss and has continuously defended Mike Ashley's ownership of the club.

Tweets from Keys has criticised Benitez's tactics in recent weeks with the Spaniard having expressed concerns about the lack of investment throughout the summer transfer market.

Early last month, Keys, whilst commenting of a piece written by The Guardian, said: "Shut up Rafa - or walk - which is your right. The club will survive you. Mike Ashley isn’t going to change for you. He was right last season - you had more than enough."

And having suffered a 2-1 defeat against Chelsea before exiting the Carabao Cup at the second round stage at Nottingham Forest, Keys has taken to social media to judge Benitez.

After losing narrowly to Chelsea, Keys said "If Big Sam sent a team out to play like this he’d get hammered. This isn’t Newcastle. Toon fans I know would rather lose 5-4 than win 1-0 like this."

And three days, after being beaten 3-1 at Forest, he was back again: "They last won a domestic trophy in 1955. I can’t believe what Benitez did last night. Why? He’s got the tools to have a go at winning the LC - cement his place as a Geordie hero & make me wrong. Except I’m not."

Keys' latest dig at Benitez should come as no surprise to Newcastle fans, though this was a tweet comparing Pardew and Benitez.

"A Geordie warrior had me run this comparison. Interesting isn’t it? In full seasons, Pardew finished 5th 16th 10th + he had 1 Europa Lge 1/4f. 46 of Benitez’s games were in C’ship. A manager can only be judged on what he spends - not net"

The image below the tweet stated Pardew spent less than Benitez, however the latter has recouped more cash via player sales.

Humphrey, who defended Benitez on BT Sports last week in front of ex pros Richard Dunne, Rio Ferdinard and Jermaine Jenas, shut down Keys' figures.

"Is this for real? Pardew was spending £91m between 2010-2014...when you got FAR more for your money. You simply can’t compare the two markets..."