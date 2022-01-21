Here, we round-up the latest stories that have emerged today surrounding Newcastle United.

Burnley ‘bid’ for NUFC striker target

Burnley have made a £8.3million bid for Zenit St Petersburg striker Sardar Azmoun, according to journalist Pete O'Rourke.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Newcastle have been linked with a move for the Iranian international this month with his contract at Zenit set to expire in the summer.

Azmoun was named the Russian Premier League’s Player of the Season in 2020-21 after netting 19 goals in 24 matches for the Russian champions.

Burnley are keen to add a striker after losing Chris Wood to Newcastle for £25million earlier in the transfer window.

Still, Burnley and other interested parties could find it difficult to reach a deal with Zenit for Azmoun this month.

Zenit St. Petersburg's Iranian forward Sardar Azmoun (Photo by JEFF PACHOUD / AFP via Getty Images)

The club’s manager Sergei Semak told Match TV: “It is simple and understandable. Sardar wants to finish the season at Zenit, and then move to another club as a free agent in the summer.”

Porto could release former Newcastle defender over age claims

Former Newcastle United defender Chancel Mbemba has found himself subject to allegations over his real age once again.

The DR Congo international arrived at St James's Park from Anderlecht as a ‘20-year-old’ in 2015 and went on to play 59 times for the club before joining Portuguese side Porto for £7million in 2018.

Now Porto are set to release Mbemba in the summer after a report from Corriero de Manha claimed that the defender is 31, not 27.

Mbemba reportedly told close friends he was in fact born in 1990.

Debate over Mbemba’s age is nothing new. His age has been questioned since he first arrived in Europe from Africa with conflicting documents linking four different birth years to Mbemba, including 1990 and 1994.

The earliest birth year credited to Mbemba is 1988, which would make him 33. But the former Magpies defender has reportedly taken bone tests to help prove that he was born in 1994.

Still, Porto’s concerns are such that they are unwilling to extend Mbemba’s stay at Estadio do Dragao with the player now set to become a free agent.

Dele Alli still on Newcastle’s radar?

Newcastle United are reportedly still interested in signing Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Dele Alli on loan this month.

Football Insider have reported that The Magpies have started preliminary talks to sign the 25-year-old attacking-midfielder on a temporary deal until the end of the season following a ‘change of heart’ from Eddie Howe.

The 37-time England international has fallen out of favour at Spurs and has started just two Premier League matches since Antonio Conte became manager.

But Alli still boasts an impressive resume of individual accolades having twice being named PFA Young Player of the Year as well as being listed in the Premier League PFA Team of the Year twice.

Alli could be seen as an alternative to Jesse Lingard with Newcastle currently unable to reach an agreement with Manchester United for the player.

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Newcastle United coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription; sign up here.