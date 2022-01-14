Here, we round-up all the latest stories that have emerged today surrounding Newcastle United:

Montpellier striker on Toon radar

Newcastle United are one of three Premier League teams tracking Montpellier striker Stephy Mavididi.

The former Arsenal youngster left North London in 2018 to join Serie A giants Juventus, before making the switch to Montpellier in 2020.

Mavididi has been in impressive form this season, scoring six goals and assisting a further three in just 18 Ligue 1 games this campaign.

This form has reportedly attracted the attention of Newcastle United, Brighton and Crystal Palace who, according to the Mail, are all tracking the striker.

No formal approaches for Mavididi have been made, however, Stephy’s younger brother Shaun plays for Newcastle United Under-18’s which has led to speculation that Newcastle may be leading the race to sign the Montpellier man who is valued at £15m.

Burnley ‘eye’ Carroll

Andy Carroll could become the man Burnley turn to as a replacement for Chris Wood who joined Newcastle United earlier this week.

After leaving the Magpies in the summer, Carroll dropped down to the Championship where he has featured regularly for Reading as they aim for survival in England’s second-tier.

Carroll initially signed a short-term deal with the Royals in order to improve his match-fitness - but his deal at the Madejski Stadium is due to expire this month.

With just two weeks remaining in the January window, it is believed that Burnley could call on Carroll and sign him on a free transfer.

Expert shares Diego Carlos strengths

European football expert Andy Brassell believes that Diego Carlos would be a good ‘fit’ at Newcastle United, but he does have one concern about the player:

“He’s been terrific for the last couple of years. He’s tough, he’s a leader, he’s physically strong and because of that, and because he’s played with great success in France before (where the league is physically tough), there is the sense that is a player that would fit in very nicely.” Brassell told Sky Sports.

“My concern about him is that he does tend to snap into the first challenge and we saw that when Sevilla played against Wolves and Manchester United in the Europa League (in 2020).”

