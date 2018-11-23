Burnley v Newcastle United: Is it on TV? what time is kick off? where can I follow it? what are the odds?

Newcastle United make the trip to Burnley on November 26 as they look to stretch their winning run to three matches.

Rafa Benitez's side went 10 games without a win before securing back-to-back home victories against Watford and Bournemouth in recent weeks.

Remarkably, the Magpies have moved up to 14th in the Premier League table, however do hold just a one-point advantage over the drop zone.

A win at last season's surprise package will only increase their chances of pulling away from danger and in the process, mark their first away win since April 15.

What time is kick off?

Kick-off at Turf Moor is at 8pm on Monday, November 26, 2018.

Can I watch it on a live stream? Is the match on TV?

The game is live on Sky Sports Main Event and Football. It will be the sixth time the Magpies have featured in front of the live TV cameras this season having featured against Tottenham Hotspur, Cardiff City, Chelsea, Manchester City and Manchester United.

How can I follow Burnley v Newcastle live?

You’ll be able to follow all the latest updates and team news via the Newcastle United section on the Shields Gazette website.

Who will be in the teams for the match?

Newcastle will be without Paul Dummett following an injury he picked up on international duty with Wales. Jamaal Lascelles, Jonjo Shelvey and Yoshinori Muto remain doubtful after receiving knocks in the 1-0 win over Watford, three wins ago.

In their place, Javier Manquillo is likely to step in for Dummett while Fabian Schar, Ki Sung-yueng and Ayoze Perez are expected to keep their places for the third successive game.

Ex-Middlesbrough defender Ben Gibson will miss the clash as he continues his recovery from a hernia injury.

Joe Hart is set to feature in goal while a back four of Charlie Taylor, Ben Mee, Kevin Long and Matt Lowton is unlikely to change.

Sean Dyche has three physical strikers to select from in Chris Wood, Sam Vokes and Ashley Barnes as he looks set to stick with a two-man partnership.

Who is the referee?

The man in the middle is Anthony Taylor. His assistants are Gary Beswick, Adam Nunn while Simon Hooper is fourth official.

It will be the second time Taylor has refereed a Newcastle game this season having oversaw the 3-2 defeat at Manchester United.

What is the form of the Clarets and Magpies?

Only goal difference separates Newcastle and Burnley following the Magpies' recent revival.

Following on from their exploits last year in which they remarkably secured a place in the Europa League, the Clarets have struggled to maintain that kind of level of performance.

Without a win in their last five, Burnley will be looking to collect just their second home win of the season on Monday night.

Burnley form (last six): DLLLDW

Newcastle form (last six): WWDLLL

What are the odds?

Sky Bet odds

Burnley win: 9/5

Draw: 21/10

Newcastle win: 13/8