Callum Roberts reflects on his biggest moment yet at Newcastle United

Callum Roberts is a loan target for a clutch of clubs in this month’s transfer window.

The Newcastle United winger netted in Tuesday night’s 4-2 FA Cup win over Blackburn Rovers.

I was buzzing (to make my full debut). I just had to keep calm and not think about it too much. I thought I did well. Callum Roberts

Roberts, called up from the club’s Under-23 squad, had been handed his full debut at Ewood Park.

However, the 21-year-old could yet leave on loan this month.

League One club Shrewsbury Town and a number of League Two clubs have been tracking Roberts this season.

Roberts, for the moment, is focused on staying involved with United’s first team. The North Shields-born player could get another opportunity in the club’s fourth-round tie against Watford on January 26.

“Obviously, that’s the dream – to play in the senior squad every week,” said Roberts. “It’s up to the manager.”

Roberts – who had made his senior debut four years earlier in another FA Cup tie – has taken confidence from his goal and performance against Blackburn.

“It gives you self-assurance that you can do it,” said Roberts.

“People might doubt yourself, but playing and scoring a goal, it assures me that I can play at this level.”

Roberts put Newcastle 2-0 ahead with a side-footed finish from a Jacob Murphy ball.

“It couldn’t get any more perfect than that,” said Roberts. “Obviously, we wanted a clean sheet, but we’ll settle for 4-2 in the end. A perfect night.

“I was buzzing (to make my full debut). I just had to keep calm and not think about it too much. I thought I did well.

“We were all buzzing for Sean (Longstaff) to get his first goal as well. I thought that calmed us all down a bit. I thought we controlled the game.”

On his goal, Roberts added: “The gaffer just said I needed to make front-post runs, and I did that when I saw Jacob look up. It came off perfectly.

“It was amazing. It was great to be back involved, and even better to score.”

Meanwhile, former United forward Adam Armstrong – who scored for Blackburn – has spoken about being applauded off the field by the travelling fans.

“That’s Newcastle fans through and through,” said the 21-year-old.