Callum Roberts starts for Newcastle United but Kenedy left out of squad

Callum Roberts has been handed only his second start for Newcastle United at Ewood Park.

Newcastle United take on Blackburn Rovers tonight in a third-round replay (7.45pm kick-off).

And Benitez has made eight changes to the team which faced Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on Saturday in the Premier League.

Roberts, a 21-year-old winger, starts along with Sean Longstaff, Freddie Woodman and Jamie Sterry,

Benitez has named Salomon Rondon, Jamaal Lascelles and Ayoze Perez on his bench.

Winger Kenedy is not involved because of injury.

Rafa Benitez.

Roberts' only previous competitive first-team appearance came in an FA Cup tie against Leicester City four years ago.

Meanwhile, Blackburn manager Tony Mowbray, without Charlie Mulgrew, has made five changes to his team.

Ryan Nyambe, Richie Smallwood, Ben Brereton and Danny Graham have been recalled to his starting XI along with former United forward Adam Armstrong.

NEWCASTLE UNITED: Woodman, Sterry, Fernandez, Clark, Manquillo, Schar, Murphy, S Longstaff, Roberts, Ritchie, Joselu. Subs: Harker, Yedlin, Lascelles, Hayden, Atsu, Perez, Rondon.

BLACKBURN ROVERS: Raya, Nyambe, Reed, Smallwood, Armstrong, Graham, Bell, Brereton, Lenihan, Travis, Bennett. Subs: Leutwiler, Rothwell, Dack, Nuttall, Conway, Butterworth, Grayson.