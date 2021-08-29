Callum Wilson injury blow for Newcastle United

Callum Wilson is replaced by Joelinton.

Wilson was forced off after scoring in yesterday’s 2-2 draw against Southampton at St James’s Park. Steve Bruce revealed after the game that Wilson had suffered a thigh injury in the Premier League game.

“Unfortunately, he’s got a thigh injury,” said United’s head coach.

The striker had needed treatment early in the game. He told NUFC TV: “I had a tight quad from the 10th, 11th minute in the game. I managed to get to half-time, then just managed it myself. I felt I was going to get a chance, so I wanted on and give something back to the team.”

