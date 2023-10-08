Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Newcastle striker is a doubt for the match having missed the last three due to a ‘very minor’ hamstring issue. But Wilson boasts an imprssive scoring record against The Hammers with 12 goals in 13 Premier League appearances including a brace in a 5-1 win at the London Stadium last season.

Looking ahead to the match, Wilson said on The Footballer’s Football Podcast: “Just like the sun rises in the morning, Wilson scores against West Ham!

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC

“Walking over West Ham for years young buck.”

But Wilson’s West Ham co-host Michail Antonio was quick to remind the Magpies’ No. 9 of his injury situation heading into the match.

“You ain’t walking right now, man’s limping,” Antonio smiled.

Wilson laughed in response before stating: “You know what, that’s the best bit of banter you’ve had on here all season.”

Newcastle have a couple of injury doubts heading into the match at the London Stadium with head coach Eddie Howe claiming both Wilson and Joelinton would be subject to late fitness tests for the trip to the capital.

The duo had trained during the week but could still be rested as a precaution heading into the international break.

Harvey Barnes (foot), Joe Willock (Achilles), Sven Botman (knee) and Anthony Gordon (suspension) will miss Sunday’s match.

“The injury list doesn’t look great at the minute,” Howe said in his pre-match press conference. “Other than Harvey [Barnes] I don’t think there’s anything long-term there.

“There may be some short-term pain for us but we’ll wait and see how Callum and Joe are, they are probably the closest two.

“Anthony is suspended which is another blow for us. Joe and Callum I think will be the closest. Sven won’t make it.”

Newcastle head into the match having won each of their last three in the Premier League without conceding. Howe’s side have also recently beaten Manchester City 1-0 in the Carabao Cup and Paris Saint-Germain 4-1 in the Champions League.