Wilson replaced Chris Wood after 64 minutes as Newcastle were held to a goalless draw at St James's Park on New Year’s Eve. The striker missed the Boxing Day trip to Leicester City and had only trained once ahead of the Leeds match.

“It wasn’t a difficult decision [to start Wilson on the bench],” Howe admitted. “Callum only trained [last Friday] for the first time in seven or eight days. I didn’t consider him fit enough to start the game.”

Wilson will train again ahead of the trip to Arsenal though Howe refused to give anything away regarding his team selection having named the same starting line-up in each of Newcastle’s last three Premier League games.

Newcastle player Callum Wilson in action during the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Leeds United at St. James Park on December 31, 2022 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

“We’ll make a decision depending on how the lads feel,” he added. “We’ll have a look at the squad in terms of injuries, and try to look at Arsenal and pick a team we feel will give them the best game.

"I’m not going to sit here and say we’re going to make changes, or that we’re not going to make changes. It will be done purely on an individual basis.”

This season, leaders Arsenal have won all seven of the Premier League matches at the Emirates Stadium – a ground Newcastle have lost at in each of their last 11 visits.

The Magpies haven’t scored a goal at Arsenal since an Ayoze Perez header in a 4-1 defeat in 2014. But Eddie Howe’s side can take encouragement from the fact they are the last team to have kept a clean sheet against The Gunners in the league.

A 2-0 win at St James’s Park back in May saw Newcastle celebrate securing their Premier League status. But it’s fair to say both sides have progressed since that encounter.

