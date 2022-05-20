The striker led the United team out at St James’s Park as a Ben White own goal and a Bruno Guimaraes strike in the second half saw the home side claim a convincing win against The Gunners.

Midway through the match, Wilson handed the captain’s armband over to skipper Jamaal Lascelles after the defender replaced the injured Fabian Schar.

After Lascelles, Newcastle’s squad nominated the club’s vice-captains between themselves.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Newcastle United's English head coach Eddie Howe (R) gives his team instructions as Newcastle United's English striker Callum Wilson receives treatment during the English Premier League football match between Newcastle United and Arsenal at St James' Park in Newcastle-upon-Tyne, north east England on May 16, 2022. (Photo by OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images)

Both Jonjo Shelvey and Callum Wilson were selected as vice-captains while January arrival Kieran Trippier was later named. Schar has also led the team out as captain this season.

“The boys selected [me as captain]," Wilson said on the Footballer’s Football Podcast. “We had a policy where the boys selected the vice-captains and obviously I got chosen so I led the team out after four months of not starting.

"A nighttime game, the atmosphere was unreal so it was a good occasion and a very eventful game."

Wilson came close to marking his return to the starting line-up with a goal as he was just beaten to Joelinton’s cross by White for the opening goal.

Not to be deterred, the United number 9 then attempted an audacious 40-yard half-volley which looped just wide of the right post.

“I managed to get man of the match but didn't get on the scoresheet unfortunately,” Wilson added. “There was an opportunity to do that, the defender put it in before me and I had a few half-chances here and there.

"One on the volley and I had a half-volley, the goalkeeper played a long ball, I brought it down on my chest and half-volleyed it from 40 yards and it was so close I was actually wheeling away in celebration because it looked in the whole way.

"From my angle it looked like it was heading into the top corner but then at the last minute it just swerved away from the goal. That would have been the best goal I'd scored in my career I reckon but it's one of those, it wasn't to be but we'll try again soon, it's coming.”

Newcastle will conclude their season at Burnley this Sunday (4pm kick-off) as they eye a top 10 finish.

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Newcastle United coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription; sign up here.