The 28-year-old’s second half volley helped the U’s pull off an FA Cup third round upset against Newcastle United.

As disappointing as the defeat was for Newcastle, it was a fairytale moment for the Middlesbrough-born striker, who idolised Magpies’ all-time top scorer Alan Shearer growing up.

"I can't describe it, I am a bit lost for words, it panned out how I dreamt it last night," Ironside told BBC Sport after the game.

"I have got to play here and it is stuff I dreamed of. Alan Shearer was my hero, I grew up idolising him – now I have scored the winner at St James's Park.

"It doesn't matter how they go in, I don't care. We have all dug in together and it is a momentous day for the club."

Cambridge striker Joe Ironside shoots to score the winning goal during the Emirates FA Cup Third Round match between Newcastle United and Cambridge United at St James' Park on January 08, 2022 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

