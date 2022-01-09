Cambridge United goalscorer's Alan Shearer admission following FA Cup winner at Newcastle United
It was a ‘momentous day’ at St James’s Park for Cambridge United and their match winner Joe Ironside
The 28-year-old’s second half volley helped the U’s pull off an FA Cup third round upset against Newcastle United.
As disappointing as the defeat was for Newcastle, it was a fairytale moment for the Middlesbrough-born striker, who idolised Magpies’ all-time top scorer Alan Shearer growing up.
Read More
"I can't describe it, I am a bit lost for words, it panned out how I dreamt it last night," Ironside told BBC Sport after the game.
"I have got to play here and it is stuff I dreamed of. Alan Shearer was my hero, I grew up idolising him – now I have scored the winner at St James's Park.
"It doesn't matter how they go in, I don't care. We have all dug in together and it is a momentous day for the club."