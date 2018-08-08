Can Newcastle United sign players after August 9? The new-look transfer window explained

Newcastle United are still searching for new additions in the transfer window, but when exactly does the transfer window shut?

After a vote last season, top flight clubs opted for an earlier close to the transfer window to ensure that it did not interrupt or detract from Premier League fixtures.

That means that this summer's transfer window will close on August 9 at 5pm as opposed to August 31 in previous years.

RUMOURS: Newcastle deal 'close' as deadline day approaches

Such changes ensure that teams will have settled squads throughout the early weeks of the season.

Rafa Benitez, therefore, will have to ensure that his deals are all done and dusted by that deadline as the Spaniard will then be unable to bring in new players until the January window - which remains unchanged.

READ: Alan Shearer has this blunt message for Mike Ashley

Deals can still be done after the August 9 deadline, but only for players leaving St James's Park.

Should Benitez wish to send some of his younger players out on loan, he will be able to do so until August 31 at 5pm, with EFL clubs able to sign players on a standard loan until that date.

In terms of permanent outgoings, Newcastle will be able to sell players to any club whose transfer window remains open - giving Benitez scope to trim his squad even after the Premier League deadline.