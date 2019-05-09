Can Salomon Rondon play for West Brom in the Championship play-offs when he leaves Newcastle next week?

Salomon Rondon will play the final game of his Newcastle United loan spell at Fulham this weekend - but could he be set for an extended season?

Rondon's parent club West Brom are preparing for their Championship play-off campaign - beginning with a two legged semi-final with Aston Villa.

The first leg is due to take place at Villa Park on Saturday, though the Venezuelan will, of course, be in London with the Magpies ahead of the final round of fixtures in the Premier League.

After United's fixture at The Cottage, Rondon's loan spell on Tyneside is officially over and ultimately becomes Albion's full player again.

James Shan's side welcome Villa to the Hawthorns in the second-leg on the following Tuesday - raising the question as to whether Rondon could feature.

However, EFL rules state the 29-year-old will not be eligible for the play-off clash or any potential Wembley final.

All loans now extend right up to the next registration period begins, which means no returning loan player can play for their parent club until the next transfer window opens.

The EFL’s registration rules state: “A player whose standard loan expires (or terminates) at the end of the season of the transferee club but prior to the completion of the league matches of his transferor club (where it is a member club) will not be eligible to play in any remaining league matches for the transferor club in that season.”

In past seasons, standard loans would finish on a specified date, usually the last day of the regular season.

Their registration would then revert to their parent club at once - meaning the player in question would be eligible to play in play-off games.

Rondon expressed a desire to remain at St James's Park when asked about his future after Saturday's 3-2 defeat to Liverpool

Asked if he had played his last home game for the club, he said: “I can’t answer that question, because you never know what happens in football.

“Yes, maybe it’s my last game here. That would be a shame for my family, because they’re settled here.

“But this is football, sometimes it happens, sometimes you have to decide. It’s out of my hands, and I’ll have to wait.”