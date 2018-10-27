'Can't remember a worse team ever!': Newcastle fans react as attacking woes continue at Southampton

Newcastle United are still searching for a first win of the new season after a goalless draw at Southampton - and fans have taken to social media to vent their frustrations.

In a uninspiring affair, the Magpies were indebted to stopper Martin Dubravka who made some fine saves to keep the clean sheet intact.

But fans have asked questions about the club's performance at the other end of the pitch, where there was more frustration in the final third.

Here's the best of the reaction from social media:

@MagpieMark1970 said: "Not one shot on target, struggling to remember a worse nufc team ever"

@J_G_1998 added: "1 points better than none 2 home games next HOWAY THE LADS"

REPORT: Newcastle move off bottom - despite failing to register a shot on target

@DTMarkets tweeted: "This is truly truly depressing. Not one shot on target. Horrible horrible game. We are a really poor team at the moment."

@AndresLamoth commented: "Done of being positive. We added players in transfer window like a championship team and that’s where we’re heading. Sadly this club’s only hope it’s a billionaire or a sheik willing to exploit this amazing club’s potential."

@DavidHu44295165 posted: "That was awful. We didn't have a shot on target. We're gonna have to spend in transfer window. Can't stay up with current personnel."

@NatashaNUFC asked: "Incredibly worrying that we're not even scoring goals in our winnable games this season. But why can we score against the best teams in the league?"

@JayRockerz said: "When do we start to blame Rafa? Team was tactically void today. Only one or two players showed any fight."

RATINGS: Martin Dubravka delivers a masterclass - but midfielder struggles

@john_nufc42 added: "What’s happened to Matt Ritchie when he first joined us his work rate has been class bs o then but this season his standard has stopped can he get his form back anytime soon I’m not digging him but he needs to start waking up"

@TGS_NUFC argued: "The amount of people on here “Rafa needs to drop such and such” as if we have a squad with any depth and quality,following football is all about opinions so no major dig at people for having them but who in our squad would make any difference to any of it?"

@Stephen_Howlett tweeted: "I know we’re desperate for wins but a point away at Southampton is a good point, in the Pardew days it was a 3-0 4-0 defeat every year. I still think we’re better than Huddersfield, Cardiff and Fulham"