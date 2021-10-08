Cans, jubilation and sheer passion - Newcastle United fans party long into the night at St James's Park after takeover

And for the thousands of Newcastle United fans that gathered outside of St James’s Park last night to celebrate the completion of the takeover, those #cans have probably never tasted better.

Mike Ashley’s controversial 14-year running of the club began to take its toll in recent seasons – splitting the once inseparable fanbase into two.

Lifelong fans, young and old, took the heartbreaking decision to walk away from their beloved club. On the other hand, some fans, simply, couldn’t.

Newcastle United celebrated a new era at St James's Park last night.

Both rightfully had their reasons but the first time in a very, very long time, Newcastle became United again as the party atmosphere descended into the night on Tyneside.

And what a spectacle it was. As the saying goes ‘this wouldn’t happen at any other club’. It’s quite right, too.

That’s the thing you see. The working-class people of the city live and breathe the football club. It’s one of the many things that makes it so unique.

Their proud city had lost a part of itself in recent times and that was the football team as Ashley slowly but surely ripped out its soul.

But there’s no time like the present and the pride, passion, excitement and hope has been restored.

As several fans yelled: “We’ve got our club back.”

Even one quick glance at the thousands of fans in attendance showed each individual to be having their own moment.

Plenty jumped around with cans in their hands, singing and dancing without a care in the world.

Car horns came from the surrounding roads, often the start of wild chanting. Fans had gone through the entire Newcastle United playlist.

Perhaps quite amusingly, a chant referring to Manchester City ‘we’re richer than you’. Well, that’s the clean version anyway.

People – some dressed as Sheikh’s in celebration of their new Saudi Arabian backers – posed for pictures with their family and pals. Strangers embraced each other with total and utter joy in their eyes.

Flags were displayed proudly on the corner of the iconic Gallowgate End stand.

But perhaps more emotionally, parents gripped their children tightly and watched the scenes unfold. Together, they were witnessing a new dawn. The day Newcastle became one of the richest clubs in the world.

The younger generation in particular have only ever known Mike Ashley. And after the last 18 months, it seemed like it would never end.

They will now, hopefully, grow up to support a bigger and better Newcastle United. Yesterday was just the beginning of one almighty journey.

We all believe Amanda Staveley when she says she is fully aware of Newcastle’s special fanbase, but those scenes will be a sharp reminder of the task facing her and the new owners.

Give the supporters and the people of this city something to cheer about and they’ll give you everything and more back.

Thursday, October 7, 2021 was the day one of England’s sleeping giants was awoken.

After the Covid-19 pandemic – how fitting was it that such a momentous day in Newcastle’s history could be celebrated together?

