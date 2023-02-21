Manchester United are the familiar opponents at an unfamiliar venue for the Magpies. Newcastle have played twice at the new Wembley Stadium, but both came in Premier League games against Tottenham Hotspur.

Their appearance in this year’s Carabao Cup final is a hotly-anticipated one and will give a whole generation of Newcastle fans the opportunity to watch their side challenge for a major trophy for the first time. For many Magpies fans, a trip to Wembley will be a unique experience and here, we take a look at everything supporters need to know about the rules and regulations ahead of Sunday’s game.

Ticket news

Newcastle United face Manchester United at Wembley Stadium on Sunday (Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

Newcastle United have sold-out their 32,761 allocation for Sunday’s game. Wembley advise supporters that ‘anyone without a ticket should not travel to the game’.

No-street-drinking zone

Guidance from Wembley.com on Wembley’s no-street-drinking zone reads: ‘Since 2022 Brent Council, and its partners, have enforced a no-street-drinking zone on Olympic Way and the surrounding area for ALL events at Wembley Stadium. This is part of the current Public Space Order Protection in place around the stadium on event days.

‘Fans drinking on Olympic Way and the surrounding streets ahead of the Carabao Cup final will be asked to hand over their alcohol and enforcement action may be considered.

‘Supporters wanting alcohol before the game should head for the licensed bars or restaurants in the area or make their way to the dedicated fan zones outside the stadium.’

Stadium access

Turnstiles for Newcastle United and Manchester United fans on Sunday will open at 2:30pm, two hours before kick-off. Children aged 14 and under must be accompanied by an adult.

Bag policy

Wembley also have restrictions on bags that can be brought in by supporters. Their restricted bag policy limits fans to one small bag per person.

