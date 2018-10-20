`

'Catastrophic shambles!': Newcastle fans react as winless run continues after Brighton defeat

Newcastle United fans have reacted to the Brighton defeat
Newcastle United are still searching for a first win of the season - and fans have been quick to react to the club's disappointing form on social media.

A 1-0 defeat at home to Brighton saw the Magpies drop to the bottom of the Premier League - despite having plenty of chances to steal at least a point against the Seagulls.

And supporters are growing increasingly concerned, with many taking to social media to vent their frustrations and raise concerns.

Here's the best of the reaction from Twitter after the defeat to Brighton:

@philipcanter tweeted: "We are in trouble and you do have to question Rafa and his lacklustre decisions."

@Vikingr88 asked: "How can you have 27 goal attempts and still lose 0-1??"

@JKOversion1 posted: "I''m getting so fed up of us losing now. Let's face it we are a championship team"

@toonnutty12 said: "No excuses please. That was a shambles. Blame club, team, Rafa or Ashley, it doesn’t matter. 5 home defeats in a row. Having been a supporter for 50 years we never lost our first 5 home games. Realise 2 teams were Leicester and Brighton. Unacceptable."

@_Leezo2012_ added: "We are stone wall certs for relegation. No change in sight. Had to win today."

@rickardo_nufc commented: "Desperate for a striker! No investment and the the reality that we trade Gayle in for an injured Rondon. We need Rondon!"

@mickyp1971 said: "It was a must win game, and we lost. I have nothing further to add. It already feels like a long miserable season"

@bethmann99 added: "I don’t understand how we go from scoring 2 vs Man Utd, to not being able to score against Brighton; who were basically trying to help us score!!! At this point I’d be looking at some of the U23s going forward!!!"