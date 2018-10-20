'Catastrophic shambles!': Newcastle fans react as winless run continues after Brighton defeat

Newcastle United are still searching for a first win of the season - and fans have been quick to react to the club's disappointing form on social media.

A 1-0 defeat at home to Brighton saw the Magpies drop to the bottom of the Premier League - despite having plenty of chances to steal at least a point against the Seagulls.

And supporters are growing increasingly concerned, with many taking to social media to vent their frustrations and raise concerns.

REPORT: Newcastle hit rock bottom in front of owner Mike Ashley

Here's the best of the reaction from Twitter after the defeat to Brighton:

@philipcanter tweeted: "We are in trouble and you do have to question Rafa and his lacklustre decisions."

@Vikingr88 asked: "How can you have 27 goal attempts and still lose 0-1??"

RATINGS: Two players shine for Newcastle despite Brighton defeat

@JKOversion1 posted: "I''m getting so fed up of us losing now. Let's face it we are a championship team"

@toonnutty12 said: "No excuses please. That was a shambles. Blame club, team, Rafa or Ashley, it doesn’t matter. 5 home defeats in a row. Having been a supporter for 50 years we never lost our first 5 home games. Realise 2 teams were Leicester and Brighton. Unacceptable."

@_Leezo2012_ added: "We are stone wall certs for relegation. No change in sight. Had to win today."

MORE: Rafa Benitez offers insight into what has changed with Kenedy at Newcastle

@rickardo_nufc commented: "Desperate for a striker! No investment and the the reality that we trade Gayle in for an injured Rondon. We need Rondon!"

@mickyp1971 said: "It was a must win game, and we lost. I have nothing further to add. It already feels like a long miserable season"

@bethmann99 added: "I don’t understand how we go from scoring 2 vs Man Utd, to not being able to score against Brighton; who were basically trying to help us score!!! At this point I’d be looking at some of the U23s going forward!!!"