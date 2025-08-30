UEFA make official Newcastle United announcement as Champions League dates revealed

A detailed view of the UEFA Champions League Trophy | Getty Images

Newcastle United latest news: UEFA have revealed when Newcastle United will play their Champions League league phase games.

UEFA have revealed the dates for Newcastle United’s Champions League league phase matches. The Magpies were drawn against Barcelona, PSG, Bayer Leverkusen, PSV Eindhoven, Marseille, Benfica Royal Union Saint-Gilliose and Athletic Club in Thursday’s draw.

The Magpies will kick-off their Champions League campaign with a clash against Barcelona on Thursday 18 September. That game will take place at St James’ Park.

Their first away trip sees them make the journey to Belgium on Wednesday 1 October to face Royal Union Saint-Gilloise. They return to Tyneside for a home double header in Matchdays 3 and 4 with clashes against Benfica and Athletic Club on October 21 and November 5 respectively.

A trip to Marseille on Tuesday 25 November follows that before they play Bayer Leverkusen at the Bay Arena on Wednesday 10 December. Their final home game sees them play PSV Eindhoven on Wednesday 21 January before their league phase concludes with a trip to PSG to face the reigning european champions.

Eddie Howe on Barcelona draw

Speaking about the prospect of facing Barcelona at St James’ Park, Howe said: “An amazing fixture for us. I think that's the one that you instantly get drawn to because of the links with Sir Bobby Robson and the history be between the two clubs as you say those games were rightly remembered. So I think the exciting part for me is can we create more legacy to that fixture.”