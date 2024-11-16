Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Fabian Schar is in talks to sign a new contract at Newcastle United with his current deal set to expire at the end of the season.

Newcastle triggered a contract extension last season to keep Schar at St James’ Park until June 2025. The former Swiss international turns 33 next month and would be free to talk to foreign clubs with the view to a pre-contract agreement in January should his contract situation not be resolved before then.

But the centre-back remains a key part of Eddie Howe’s squad at Newcastle having made almost 200 appearances for the club since signing from Deportivo La Coruna for £3million in 2018. Schar has been almost ever-present at Newcastle under Howe as the club has transformed from relegation candidates to playing in the Champions League last season.

It was in the Champions League where Schar arguably experienced his best moment at Newcastle to date as he curled in a 25-yard strike to cap off a 4-1 win over Paris Saint-Germain at St James’ Park in October 2023. His contributions since joining the club have seen him regarded as one of The Magpies' best-ever ‘bargain’ signings.

Fabian Schar scores for Newcastle United against Paris Saint-Germain. | Getty Images

When asked about his future at Newcastle, Schar told Swiss outlet BlueSport: “I feel really comfortable at Newcastle, I’ve been playing for years and I have a coach who relies on me. Everything is right for me.

“I would love to stay. The club and the coach know what they have in me. Basically, things have always gone relatively quickly in recent years. The club wanted to keep me, I wanted to stay. That’s why it was never a big deal.”

While Schar appears relaxed about the situation, Eddie Howe will be keen to tie Schar down to a new contract sooner rather than later.

“Losing players to free transfers is not something we want to be fighting as a football club for many different reasons,” Howe told The Gazette. “Probably the biggest reason for that is that it's a distraction for the players and in my experience, players don’t tend to play well when they start to run their contract down into that last year, it's a very uncertain time for them.

“To replace any player that is in and around our squad is going to cost us a lot of money so we've got to be very careful with those decisions.”