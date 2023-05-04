The third-placed club, pushing to qualify for Europe for the first time in almost more than a decade, will need to strengthen its squad ahead of the 2023/24 campaign.

And former United captain Geremi – who won the Champions League twice with Real Madrid – believes that Eddie Howe needs more “experience” in his ranks.

“I think that any squad that is balancing European commitments with domestic commitments needs to add players,” Geremi told Lord Ping.

“You need a bigger squad to manage the additional games, and you’re looking for all of your players to deliver consistent performances when you have to rotate the team.

“In my opinion, I think Newcastle will need to add more experienced players in every area of the team.”

The club has been linked with West Ham United captain Declan Rice, who is expected to move in the summer transfer window.

Arsenal have also been credited with an interest in the 24-year-old England international, who was in the West Ham side beaten 5-1 by Newcastle last month.

Geremi says he would personally recommend a move to the club he joined from Chelsea in the summer of 2007.

“Newcastle’s a great team that’s going in the right direction,” said Geremi. “The fans are absolutely wonderful – they shouldn’t hesitate to join the club.

“If any Newcastle targets need any advice, they shouldn’t hesitate to call me!”

Geremi – who was then-manager Sam Allardyce’s surprise pick as captain for the 2007/08 campaign – says he has fond memories of his time on Tyneside.

“I would love to see Newcastle finish in the top four, because of what they’ve been showing this season,” said the former Cameroon international.

“I think qualifying for the Champions League would be a very good reward for the season that Newcastle has had. Part of my heart belongs to Newcastle, so I hope they can do it.”

United were winless when Eddie Howe took charge in November 2021, and Geremi has paid tribute to the club’s head coach for the job he has gone over the past 18 months.

“Eddie Howe deserves huge congratulations for the job that he's been doing,” said Geremi. “He's given the fans hope, and he's made the fans very happy for the first time in a very long time.