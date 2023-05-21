Hull City want to sign Newcastle United goalkeeper Karl Darlow on a permanent basis and will step up their pursuit of the experienced stopper when the Premier League season ends. The 32-year-old was given the green light to join the Tigers during the January transfer window and was a hit during his time at the MKM Stadium.

As detailed in a report by Hull Live, the Championship club are ‘keen’ to land him this summer as they prepare for next term. They finished 15th and are aiming for the play-offs in the next campaign.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Newcastle signed Darlow back in 2014 from Nottingham Forest but he is now down the pecking order at St. James’ Park, hence why he was allowed to depart temporarily this past winter to get some game time under his belt. He is under contract for another 12 months and the Toon Army have a big decision to make on what to do with him in the upcoming transfer window.

The Northampton-born man spent time on the books of Aston Villa’s academy before moving to the City Ground as a youngster. He then went on to make 111 appearances for the Reds, as well as having loan spells away at Walsall and Newport County to gain experience, before heading to the North East.