The change in mood behind the scenes at Newcastle United

But Bruce knows that you can’t get too relaxed at Newcastle United. Not ever.

The club’s head coach faced the media today on the back of last weekend’s 3-2 win over West Ham United at the London Stadium.

Bruce had faced some tough questions after the 5-0 defeat to Leicester City in September in the wake of a backlash from a fanbase which had been largely underwhelmed by his appointment in the summer.

A win over Bournemouth at St James’s Park tomorrow would see Newcastle go into the international break with 15 points. That would be a six-point improvement on this stage last season.

Against the backdrop of the team’s improving fortunes, Bruce was asked about his relationship with the club’s fans.

“I have said from day one that the only thing that gives you space is the results and performances,” said the 58-year-old. “The more results you get, the more the fight becomes a bit easier. The supporters can see the direction we’re trying to go in. We have to keep it going. Back-to-back wins in the Premier League is huge, and can we do it in front of our own supporters, which would be huge.”

It would be huge for a team which looked in so much trouble six weeks ago.

Steve Bruce.