Italian ‘wonderkid’ could be on Newcastle’s radar

One of Euro 2020’s standout players could be on his way to Tyneside, according to reports from Italy.

Federico Chiesa of Juventus has been linked with a move to Newcastle United (Photo by Claudio Villa/Getty Images)

Calciomercato believe Newcastle may be willing to ‘test Juventus’s resolve’ for winger Federico Chiesa.

After starring in the European Championships this summer, Chiesa had been linked with moves to Chelsea and Manchester United, but the Italian-giants are reportedly holding out for a figure well-above £100m for the 23 year-old.

Chiesa is one of Italy’s most exciting prospects and with talks that Antonio Conte could be the next manager in charge of Newcastle United, links between Newcastle and Serie A refuse to go away.

Amanda Staveley’s training ground visit

For the first time since the takeover was confirmed, Amanda Staveley visited the Newcastle United training ground today.

Staveley, who is fronting the new Newcastle ownership, arrived at Benton just after midday today and spent time talking to United’s under-pressure boss Steve Bruce as well as meeting the players as they returned to training following a scheduled day off on Friday.

Despite great speculation to the contrary, no decision on Bruce’s future has been made yet and it is believed that after Staveley had left the training ground, Bruce was involved with the first-team training session.

Newcastle face Tottenham Hotspur in their next Premier League game, but who will be in the home dugout at St James’s Park on Sunday is still unknown.

Frank Lampard linked to Newcastle job

Another name that has been thrown into the hat to replace Steve Bruce as Newcastle manager is Chelsea legend Frank Lampard.

Lampard has been out of work since being replaced by Thomas Tuchel at Stamford Bridge in January.

Whether Lampard would be a short-term appointment to try and steer Newcastle away from relegation danger, or whether he would be a long-term option is unknown.

Seemingly unable to talk about one without mentioning the other, Steven Gerrard has also been linked with the role, however, he is reportedly happy at Rangers and would turn down a move to the north east.

