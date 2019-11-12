Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur join Newcastle United in checking out eight-goal Ligue 1 hotshot
Frank Lampard’s Chelsea and Mauricio Pochettino’s Tottenham Hotspur have joined Newcastle United in the hunt for Senegalese goalscoring sensation Habib Diallo.
Tuesday, 12th November 2019, 6:00 am
The Metz frontman has netted eight goals in 13 games in Ligue 1 this season and reports recently suggested the Magpies, as well as Leicester City, had been on a scouting mission to check on his performances.
But the Sun are reporting that Spurs and Chelsea are also credited with sending scouts across the channel to run the rule over the frontman.