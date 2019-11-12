Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur join Newcastle United in checking out eight-goal Ligue 1 hotshot

TOPSHOT - Metz's Senegalese forward Habib Diallo (R) vies with Amiens' French defender Jordan Lefort during the French L1 football match between Metz (FCM) and Amiens (ASC) at Saint Symphorien stadium in Longeville-lès-Metz, eastern France, on September 21, 2019. (Photo by JEAN-CHRISTOPHE VERHAEGEN / AFP) (Photo credit should read JEAN-CHRISTOPHE VERHAEGEN/AFP via Getty Images)

The Metz frontman has netted eight goals in 13 games in Ligue 1 this season and reports recently suggested the Magpies, as well as Leicester City, had been on a scouting mission to check on his performances.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...