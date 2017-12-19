Chelsea boss Antonio Conte responds to David Luiz Newcastle link

Chelsea boss Antonio Conte says he has no information to offer over Newcastle United's interest in David Luiz.

The Gazette revealed today that Rafa Benitez is interested in an audacious loan move for the Brazilian defender.

Luiz has fallen out of favour at Chelsea under Conte, having returned to the club for a second spell in 2016.

The 30-year-old has not played since returning for the Champions League victory over Qarabag almost a month ago.

Luiz upset Conte with his reaction to being substituted in the home draw with Roma and was punished after it was perceived he had questioned the Italian’s tactics for the away defeat.

Luiz is currently sidelined with a knee injury, but has been linked with a move to a host of clubs when the transfer window opens in a fortnight.

However, Conte refused to be drawn on the reports when asked today about them.

He said: "I don't read (reports), and that solves the problem.

"I don't read and I don't have some information about this topic. I'm a very realistic person and I like to tell the truth.

"I said three days ago during the press conference about him. I don't want to annoy you with the same reply."

Benitez worked with Luiz during his spell as Chelsea manager and is a big fan of the player, with the pair having struck up a good working relationship.

NUFC weigh up audacious loan swoop for David Luiz