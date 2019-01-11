Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri reveals the key to beating Newcastle United

Maurizio Sarri has urged Chelsea to strike early against Newcastle United.

The Chelsea boss, who is aiming to turn around some poor results on home soil, believes scoring early on will prove key to his sides chances of securing a victory against the Magpies.

Sarri's side have failed to score in their last two Premier League outings at Stamford Bridge as the Blues slipped to defeat against Leicester City before settling for a point against Southampton.

And the Italian is keen to ensure his side suffer no such woes when they welcome Rafa Benitez's side to London on Saturday afternoon.

Patience, says Sarri, could be the key to unlocking the Magpies - if his side cannot deliver on his plan to secure an early goal.

"The match will be very difficult," he admitted.

"They are doing better away. It is a difficult opponent away,

"I think the match will be the same.

"I hope of course to score in the first 30 minutes, but if the match will be the same then we have to be patient.

"We have played very well in the offensive phase but we need to improve in the box, attacking the space."

"We need to score, of course," he continued.

"We need to solve this problem [not scoring at home].

"In the last match we played very well, with continuity.

"With a great performance from the physical point of view, but we didn’t score.

"Now we have this problem. We need to solve this problem."