Newcastle United host Chelsea tomorrow as they aim for their first league win of the season.

Whilst the task of facing the reigning European Champions and current Premier League leaders looks ominous, Graeme Jones’ side may be buoyed by a couple of selection issues for their visitors.

Chelsea boss Tuchel has revealed that he will definitely be without a trio of attackers on Saturday: “Timo [Werner] and Romelu [Lukaku] are still out. [Christian] Pulisic joined training but it’s still too early.”

Chelsea will be without three key players for their clash with Newcastle United (Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

However, Tuchel did reveal that Cesar Azpilicueta, N’Golo Kante and Ruben Loftus-Cheek have all been training this week and could feature against Newcastle.

Tomorrow’s game will be Tuchel’s first experience of St James’s Park and the 48-year-old expects a ‘tough’ game against an energised Newcastle United:

"Atmosphere in the stadium for them, the experience right now has huge value to play against us. We cannot fixate on being so-called favourites. I like how we have approached these matches, the effort we have put in, exactly what we want from our team.

"We know very well that you can turn things around and close gaps in 90 minutes. Newcastle will try to put up their best performance but we are responsible for us, to set new standards and meet what we demand. We expect a tough game.

"They have a new energy in the city and the club, they decided to change the manager and this is what we have to deal with an overcome. It is a bit more difficult to analyse them with the new manager only in for one game.”

