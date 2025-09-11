Newcastle United Champions League rivals hit with 74 FA charges after £27m UEFA fine

Chelsea and Newcastle United bosses Enzo Maresca and Eddie Howe embrace ahead of their sides' Premier League clash | Getty Images | AFP via Getty Images

Newcastle United’s Premier League and Champions League rivals Chelsea have been hit with an FA charge.

Newcastle United and the rest of the Premier League are watching on as Chelsea have been hit with 74 misconduct charges by the Football Association.

The charges related to alleged breaches of the FA’s agent regulations and third-party investment in players from 2009 to 2022. The charges are primarily related to incidents that occurred between the 2010/11 and 2015/16 seasons.

Between the 2009 and 2022 period under scrutiny, Chelsea won two Champions League titles, three Premier League titles, two Europa Leagues, the UEFA Super Cup, the Club World Cup, three FA Cups and a League Cup.

FA statement confirms Chelsea charges

A statement released by the FA said: "The Football Association has today charged Chelsea FC with breaches of Regulations J1 and C2 of The FA Football Agents Regulations, Regulations A2 and A3 of The FA Regulations on Working with Intermediaries, and Regulations A1 and B3 of The FA Third Party Investment in Players Regulations.

"In total, 74 charges have been brought against Chelsea FC. The conduct that is the subject of the charges ranges from 2009 to 2022 and primarily relates to events which occurred between the 2010/11 to 2015/16 playing seasons.

"Chelsea FC has until 19 September 2025 to respond."

Chelsea isn’t the first successful Premier League side to be hit with significant FA charges. Manchester City were hit with 115 charges for allegedly violating the Premier League’s financial rules but are yet to face any punishment, with the trial yet to take place.

Chelsea recently won the Conference League and qualified for the Champions League before winning the new-look FIFA Club World Cup over the summer. The Blues are also under scrutiny from UEFA, having been fined around £27million for breaking financial rules, a fine that could increase to around £79million if they fail to meet UEFA financial targets over the next four years.

While the rule break has impacted Chelsea financially, it has not impacted the club from a competitive standpoint, as they are allowed to compete in UEFA competitions as usual.

Newcastle United pushing to comply with rules

Newcastle are yet to be punished by the FA, Premier League or UEFA for breaching any rules since the 2021 PIF-led takeover.

The club came very close to a points deduction last summer for breaching Premier League Profit and Sustainability Rules but were able to comply with the rules after sanctioning the 11th hour sales of Yankuba Minteh and Elliot Anderson to Brighton and Nottingham Forest respectively.

Unlike Chelsea and fellow Premier League side Aston Villa, who have been punished by UEFA, Newcastle are currently compliant with UEFA’s financial rules. The club could come under increased scrutiny next season should they qualify for Europe once again after a significant summer spend and overall increase in wages.

Newcastle get their Champions League campaign underway against Barcelona at St James’ Park next Thursday (8pm kick-off). The Magpies also face Union SG, Benfica, Bayer Leverkusen, Athletic Club, Marseille, PSV Eindhoven and Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League group phase.