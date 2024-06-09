Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Newcastle United transfers: Chelsea have been linked with yet more players rumoured to be wanted by the Magpies.

Chelsea have already beaten Newcastle United to the signing of Fulham defender Tosin Adarabioyo this summer - and the Blues have been linked with swooping for two other players linked with moves to St James’ Park. Chelsea will begin next season with new manager Enzo Maresca in the dugout after he was named as Mauricio Pochettino’s assistant at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea, much like Newcastle United, will reportedly have to sell players before 30 June in order to comply with Profit and Sustainability Rules - but that hasn’t stopped the pair being linked with big-money moves for players around Europe. Two of those players are RB Leipzig’s Benjamin Sesko and Everton’s Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

Sesko enjoyed a great first season at Leipzig following his move from fellow Red Bull club RB Salzburg last summer. The Slovenian, who is expected to lead the line for his country at this summer’s European Championships, netted 18 goals in all competitions last season.

Calvert-Lewin, meanwhile, scored eight times for Sean Dyche’s side as they battled against relegation from the Premier League. The 27-year-old scored at St James’ Park back in April to rescue the Toffees a late point against Newcastle United.

Both players have been linked with a move to St James’ Park this summer as Newcastle look for ways to strengthen their attacking options. Whilst Calvert-Lewin would act as an out and out striker, likely to be a back-up for Alexander Isak if Callum Wilson leaves the club, Sesko would provide more versatility and is adept at playing both up-front and on the wing if required.

Interest from Stamford Bridge in the pair comes as the Blues look to strengthen their squad under their new manager. Calvert-Lewin has just one year left on his current deal at Goodison Park, whilst Sesko has a release clause, reportedly worth around £60m, that can be triggered this summer.

