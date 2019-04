With plenty still to be decided in the race for the title and the battle against relegation, results this weekend could ultimately have a major bearing on the table come the end of the season. We've taken a look at the key games at both ends of the table this weekend - simply scroll down and click through the pages to see what is happening in the top flight over the next few days:

1. Game of the Weekend: Liverpool v Chelsea There's no debating this one - the clash between the two Premier League giants could have a major bearing on the race for the title. Three points would keep the Reds well in the thick of it.

2. A boost for Liverpool? There has been speculation that Chelsea star Eden Hazard may be rested this weekend - with Maurizio Sarri set to prioritise the Europa League. Such a call would be a boost for Liverpool.

3. Here's what Sky Sports pundit Paul Merson had to say... Im not sure if Eden Hazards going to play as the Europa League is a massive competition for Chelsea. For the manager, winning that competition is bigger for him than getting into the top four."

4. Manchester City could pile the pressure on Manchester City could heap pressure on Liverpool if they can beat Crystal Palace in Sunday's early kick-off. A win would put them in pole position with a game in hand still to play.

