Chelsea star ‘interested’ in Newcastle United move as ex-Leeds United man delivers verdict on Toon’s European hopes
Former Everton striker Jermaine Beckford believes Eddie Howe is doing a ‘phenomenal’ job at Newcastle and that European qualification could be on the cards this season.
Here, we round-up all the latest stories that have emerged from St James’s Park and beyond:
Read More
Pulisic talk
Most Popular
According to reports via Caught Offside, Christian Pulisic is set to leave Chelsea in January and that the winger would be interested in a move to Newcastle United. Pulisic didn’t feature regularly under Thomas Tuchel at Stamford Bridge and has failed to break into Graham Potter’s starting XI.
Furthermore, Chelsea have also agreed a deal to sign Christopher Nkunku from RB Leipzig next season - adding yet more competition out-wide for Pulisic at Stamford Bridge.
Newcastle were linked with a loan move for Pulisic in the summer, but instead turned their attentions towards Alexander Isak, however, various reports hint that the Magpies will pursue their interest in the 24-year-old when the transfer window reopens.
Beckford’s praise
Former Leeds United and Everton striker Jermaine Beckford has praised the ‘phenomenal’ job done by Eddie Howe at Newcastle United ahead of the Magpies’ clash with his old side tonight.
Beckford, when asked whether European football could be on the cards at St James’s Park in the near future, told Sky Sports: “They’ve got to look at maintaining this league position and also strengthen in January to make sure they’re able to maintain this league position.
“Eddie Howe and his team have done a phenomenal job at Newcastle. They’ve done things in the right way, built slowly, build the foundations first and foremost, the strong and secure Premier League quality players, and then they’ve built on top of that.
“Bruno Guimaraes, for example, has been one of the key figures who I think has done exceptionally well. So as long as they continue to build like that, then I don’t see why not.”
Kalulu links
AC Milan defender Pierre Kalulu is being ‘monitored’ by Newcastle United - according to reports in Italy. Kalulu has impressed whilst at the San Siro and the Magpies have been linked with a move for the defender, even if he signs a new deal with his current club.
The reports claim a fee of around £25million may tempt Milan into selling the 22-year-old.