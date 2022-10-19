Chelsea star ‘interested’ in Newcastle United move as ex-Leeds United man delivers verdict on Toon’s European hopes

Here, we round-up all the latest stories that have emerged from St James’s Park and beyond:

Pulisic talk

Christian Pulisic of Chelsea scores their side's second goal past Jose Sa of Wolverhampton Wanderers during the Premier League match between Chelsea FC and Wolverhampton Wanderers at Stamford Bridge on October 08, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

According to reports via Caught Offside, Christian Pulisic is set to leave Chelsea in January and that the winger would be interested in a move to Newcastle United. Pulisic didn’t feature regularly under Thomas Tuchel at Stamford Bridge and has failed to break into Graham Potter’s starting XI.

Furthermore, Chelsea have also agreed a deal to sign Christopher Nkunku from RB Leipzig next season - adding yet more competition out-wide for Pulisic at Stamford Bridge.

Newcastle were linked with a loan move for Pulisic in the summer, but instead turned their attentions towards Alexander Isak, however, various reports hint that the Magpies will pursue their interest in the 24-year-old when the transfer window reopens.

Beckford’s praise

Beckford, when asked whether European football could be on the cards at St James’s Park in the near future, told Sky Sports: “They’ve got to look at maintaining this league position and also strengthen in January to make sure they’re able to maintain this league position.

“Eddie Howe and his team have done a phenomenal job at Newcastle. They’ve done things in the right way, built slowly, build the foundations first and foremost, the strong and secure Premier League quality players, and then they’ve built on top of that.

“Bruno Guimaraes, for example, has been one of the key figures who I think has done exceptionally well. So as long as they continue to build like that, then I don’t see why not.”

Kalulu links

AC Milan defender Pierre Kalulu is being ‘monitored’ by Newcastle United - according to reports in Italy. Kalulu has impressed whilst at the San Siro and the Magpies have been linked with a move for the defender, even if he signs a new deal with his current club.