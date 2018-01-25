Search

Chelsea sweating on key man ahead of Newcastle FA Cup tie

Willian limps off against Arsenal
Antonio Conte is sweating on the fitness of Willian ahead of Newcastle United's visit to Stamford Bridge.

The Chelsea forward limped out of last night's 2-1 Carabao Cup defeat to Arsenal with a hamstring problem.

Willian is now being assessed ahead of Sunday's fourth-round FA Cup tie.

Conte said: "The injury was decisive.

"Don't forget Alvaro Morata was out, and I was forced to play with Ross Barkley. He's a really good player, a great prospect, and is really important for Chelsea, but he needs a bit of time to understand our football."

Willian told manager Conte that the injury was not serious after the match.

"Willian said he felt a problem in his hamstring, but he doesn't think it's serious, and I hope he's right," said Conte.