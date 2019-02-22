Chelsea transfer ban has implications for Newcastle United

The future of Newcastle United loanee Kenedy could now lie at Stamford Bridge – after Chelsea banned from signing players.

Kenedy returned to St James's Park on loan last summer after a successful spell on Tyneside last season.

However, the winger, troubled by an off-the-field issue and a niggling injury, has struggled this season, though Rafa Benitez remains hopeful that he can find some form between now and the end of the season.

Kenedy's long-term future seemingly lay away from Stamford Bridge after a series of loans.

However, FIFA has banned Chelsea, Benitez's former club, from signing players for two consecutive transfer windows for 29 breaches in regulations relating to the transfer of players aged under 18.

Chelsea were also fined £460,000, while the Football Association has been fined £390,000 for breaching the rules in connection with minors.

The club also twice breached regulations relating to third-party influence, FIFA said.

Chelsea – who intend to appeal the decision – will still be able to sell players, but the likes of Kenedy and previous United target Tammy Abraham could now have stay at the club next season.

Benitez, United's manager, has used his connections at the club to secure Kenedy and Christian Atsu on loan.

FIFA said in a statement: "The FIFA disciplinary committee has sanctioned the English club Chelsea FC and The Football Association for breaches relating to the international transfer and registration of players under the age of 18.

"Chelsea was found to have breached art. 19 of the Regulations in the case of twenty-nine (29) minor players and to have committed several other infringements relating to registration requirements for players.

"The club also breached art. 18bis of the Regulations in connection with two agreements it concluded concerning minors and which allowed it to influence other clubs in transfer-related matters.

"The disciplinary committee sanctioned Chelsea with a ban on registering new players at both national and international level for the next two (2) complete and consecutive registration periods.

"This ban applies to the club as a whole – with the exception of the women's and futsal teams – and does not prevent the release of players."

Chelsea responded to FIFA's decision in a statement on their website which read: "Chelsea have today received a decision from the FIFA Disciplinary Committee concerning alleged breaches of the FIFA Regulations that relate to the international transfer of players under the age of 18.

"The decision imposes a transfer ban of two consecutive registration periods and a fine of 600,000 Swiss francs. Chelsea categorically refute the findings of the FIFA Disciplinary Committee and will therefore be appealing the decision.

"The club wish to emphasise that they respect the important work undertaken by FIFA in relation to the protection of minors and have fully cooperated with FIFA throughout its investigation.

"Initially, Chelsea were charged under Articles 19.1 and 19.3 in relation to 92 players.

"We welcome the fact that FIFA has accepted that there was no breach in relation to 63 of these players, but the club are extremely disappointed that FIFA has not accepted the club's submissions in relation to the remaining 29 players.

"Chelsea acted in accordance with the relevant regulations and will shortly be submitting its appeal to FIFA."