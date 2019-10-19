Chelsea v Newcastle United LIVE: Build up, team news, match action & reaction from the Premier League clash at Stamford Bridge
Following on from their shock home victory over Manchester United, Newcastle United head to Stamford Bridge to take on Frank Lampard’s youthful Chelsea side.
Saturday, 19th October 2019, 11:56 am
Updated
Saturday, 19th October 2019, 11:57 am
With eight points from eight games so far in the Premier League, Steve Bruce will be a relatively happy man – but can they turn that into nine, or even 11?
Stay tuned for all of the latest updates from the Bridge as our man Miles Starforth is down in West London and Liam Kennedy is on blog duty back in Newcastle.
We’ll have all the build up, team news, match action and reaction this afternoon, all in our LIVE NUFC matchday blog. Click refresh and scroll down for fresh updates.