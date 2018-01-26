Chelsea without three key players for Newcastle FA Cup tie

Ross Barkley could make his first Chelsea start in Sunday's FA Cup fourth-round tie with Newcastle United due to a number of attacking injuries.

Midfielder Cesc Fabregas (hamstring) returned to training today and could feature, but striker Alvaro Morata (back) and midfielder Willian (hamstring) are out.

Goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois remains sidelined, so former Newcastle target Willy Caballero is expected to continue.

Barkley has made two substitute appearances, having last played for Everton in May due to a hamstring problem.

Chelsa manager Conte said: "After a bad injury you need a bit of time to be fit, 100%.

"But if you want to accelerate this process, he has to play, not only to have the training sessions, especially in this moment, after Willian and Morata injuries we don't have other options."

Willian, meanwhile, was poised to undergo a scan to determine the extent of his hamstring problem sustained at Arsenal.

Conte downplayed the severity of the Willian injury, saying: "I don't think we are talking about a serious injury."