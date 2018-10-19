Chris Hughton reveals his take on Newcastle's troubled start to the season

Chris Hughton doesn't expect Newcastle United to stay in the Premier League's relegation zone.

Rafa Benitez's side are second-bottom ahead of tomorrow's game against Hughton's 13th-placed Brighton and Hove Albion.

Manchester United came from two goals down to beat Newcastle 3-2 before the international break.

Hughton has been speaking about the club's start to the season ahead of the game at St James's Park.

And the 59-year-old – who guided Newcastle to promotion during his time in charge of the club – is wary of United, who have played five of last season's top six.

"At 2-0 (at Old Trafford), they had another very good chance and could have been 3-0 up," said Hughton. "When you play the big clubs, and they get that one goal back, the momentum changes and sometimes it's so hard to change that.

"We've all experienced that, but I don't see anything wrong with the spirit they've got there, and I don't see anything wrong with the quality they've got there.

"It's just been a difficult start for them but they will absolutely turn it around.

"There will be teams that will say they should have had more points and their level of performance is good.

"What you have to take into consideration with Newcastle is they have played five of the top six in their first eight games.

"What you also have to take into account is where Newcastle were last season. They had difficult spells last season and ended up finishing 10th.

"I don't think there will be any panic there. They have a good enough squad and a good enough manager to change the situation. I think that's how they would look at."