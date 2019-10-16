Chris Hughton reveals the TWO main reasons why he took Newcastle United job – and why it was too good an opportunity to turn down!
Former Newcastle United manager and coach Chris Hughton has revealed the TWO main reasons why he took a job at St James’s Park.
Hughton was appointed to the United coaching staff by Kevin Keegan, when the Magpies hero began his third spell at the club.
And former Tottenham Hotspur assistant and Brighton manager Hughton has revealed Keegan was a massive factor in his decision to swap London for Tyneside – as well as a want to step outside his comfort zone.
Speaking to The Coaches’ Voice, Hughton said: “I got a phone call around about February time from Kevin Keegan.
"Kevin - who I'd known and played against in my travels but hadn't known so well [personally] - asked if I could come up to Newcastle as first-team coach.
"My initial reaction was yes because it was an opportunity to get straight back into football.
"All of my playing career had been in London, so I think the challenge of particularly going to Newcastle and the opportunity of working with Kevin Keegan was something that was very exciting for me, and something I didn't really have to think about."
Hughton ended up taking temporary charge of the club twice after Keegan’s exit before being handed the reins after relegation.
"I thoroughly enjoyed being a coach. Every time a new manager came in was another test,” he added.
"That desire to want to manage became stronger and I honestly believe my transition into management was helped very much by the years that I had and the managers I worked with in that period."