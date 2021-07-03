Chris Waddle claims Steve Bruce has done "as good as Benitez" at Newcastle United

Steve Bruce, Manager of Newcastle United. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

The Toon boss came under fire from some sections of his fanbase last season, with the perceived negativity of his tactics proving to be a particular bone of contention.

But ex-Magpie Waddle has claimed that the 60-year-old has done a good job on Tyneside, and has more than measured up to his Spanish predecessor.

Speaking to Betting Expert, he said: “The fans turned on Steve but he’s done as good a job as Benitez for me.

"They love Benitez up there, maybe because he was a bit more outspoken about Mike Ashley, whereas Steve doesn’t really comment about it.

"You feel for him, because with his budget and the resources he’s had, at another team people would be patting him on the back. I think he’s done a good job.

"A lot of the fans don’t enjoy the football and think it’s boring. The fans have not really taken to Steve and he’s always under pressure if they lose. But he’ll keep plugging away.

"Newcastle’s goal every season is to stay in the Premier League, it’s not about qualifying for Europe. Maybe they could have a go at one of the cups, but realistically it’s staying in the Premier League.

"Whether it’s Steve Bruce or another manager, there’ll always be frustration and anger because Mike Ashley runs a tight ship and the fans want to be in the top four, where they were a few years ago.