Christian Atsu’s humble response to praise for his Newcastle heroics

Christian Atsu shrugged off the praise for his match-winning performance against West Ham United – and insisted he was just doing his job.

Atsu was outstanding as Newcastle United claimed their first win in two months.

The winger scored in Saturday’s 3-2 win over West Ham United at the London Stadium.

Atsu and his team-mates take on Premier League leaders Manchester City at St James’s Park tonight.

Asked if he was pleased with his own performance against West Ham, Atsu said: “Not personally, but as a team, because everyone worked really hard and gave everything.

“We wanted to win, because we knew what was at stake. We fought so hard to get this win, and I’m very happy.”

Atsu netted Newcastle’s third goal at the London Stadium.

“I’m very happy, always, when I do something to help the club,” said the 25-year-old.

“That’s my job. There’s nothing to congratulate myself about, but I’m happy for the team and my colleagues. Once again we’re happy.”

Newcastle had lost eight of their nine previous games.

“We had a very difficult run,” said Atsu, signed on a permanent deal from Chelsea in the summer after a successful loan last season.

“It was nine games without a win. That was really hard and difficult for all the players, but (West Ham) showed that we’re mentally strong in every single situation and that we can also turn things around in every single situation.”

Rafa Benitez’s side must now stop Man City, unbeaten so far this season.

“We have Man City,” said Atsu. “We have to shift our focus. It’s a massive game, so we’re concentrating on that.”