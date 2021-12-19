Ciaran Clark one of five changes to Newcastle United's starting XI as Allan Saint-Maximin drops down to bench

Callum Wilson, Miguel Almiron, Matt Ritchie, Joe Willock and Ciaran Clark come into the starting XI.

Allan Saint-Maximin and Fabian Schar drop down to the bench, while Jonjo Shelvey, Jamal Lewis and Javier Manquillo are not involved.

Lewis suffered a hamstring injury in Thursday night's 3-1 loss to Liverpool at Anfield.

“It looks bad – it looks like a hamstring problem,” said head coach Eddie Howe. “It’s a surprise with Jamal, because he’s obviously so athletic. He’s been excellent in terms of his athletic work for us.

"Obviously, it was damaging to lose a sub so early in the match. I thought Matt Ritchie came on and was fantastic in his place. Certainly, it’s not the time of year for us to lose players. Fingers crossed, it's only Jamal that will probably go into the Christmas period now in any doubt, but we need to check on a few others that were carrying things.”

Saint-Maximin was forced off with an injury, and Howe added: "With Maxi, I think he took a really nasty tackle. I don’t know whether his injury is related to that tackle, or is more muscular. I’ve no idea. Fingers crossed for him, he’s such a big player for us. We don’t want to lose him for any amount of time.”

Newcastle are 19th in the Premier League table.

Ciaran Clark and Jamaal Lascelles arrive at St James's Park.