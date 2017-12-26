Ciaran Clark reveals how Newcastle plan to stop Pep Guardiola's unstoppable Man City side

Newcastle United defender Ciaran Clark has his sights set on stopping Manchester City's record-breaking run in the Premier League.

Unbeaten City's outstanding season continued on Saturday as they chalked up a 17th successive league victory by beating Bournemouth 4-0 at the Etihad Stadium.

That left Pep Guardiola's side with a commanding lead at the top of the table at the season's halfway point and with a remarkable 60 goals to their name.

Newcastle won for the first time in 10 Premier League games with a 3-2 success at West Ham United at the weekend.

And Clark hopes the team can take confidence from that win ahead of the daunting task of facing City at St James's Park on Wednesday.

"We know it's going to be tough against City – they're an unbelievable side which they've shown all season," said the 28-year-old.

"But we'll go out there and give it our best shot, and then who knows what might happen. Hopefully, we can be the team that stops their run.

"It is going to be hard work, for a start, and concentration. They've obviously spent a lot of money on talent and they've obviously got loads of talented players. The squad they've got is unbelievable."

Clark told Newcastle's official website: "Hopefully, we can take the confidence from the game at West Ham into the City game, and who knows what can happen.

"When you play against teams like City you know they are going to create chances. It is going to be one of those games that if we can keep it tight and then create a couple of chances then we can catch them by surprise, maybe."

United will have midfielder Jonjo Shelvey available after suspension against the Premier League leaders.

The midfield duo of Mikel Merino and Isaac Hayden – who sat out the win at West Ham with knocks – will be assessed, but full-back Jesus Gamez (ankle surgery) and striker Aleksandar Mitrovic (back) are still out.