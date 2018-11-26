Ciaran Clark will skipper injury-hit Newcastle at Turf Moor

Ciaran Clark will captain Newcastle United at Turf Moor tonight after being recalled to Rafa Benitez's starting XI.

Benitez's side take on Burnley looking to record a third successive Premier League victory.

Joselu.

Clark replaces the injured Paul Dummett at left-back.

United manager Benitez is again without captain Jamaal Lascelles, while fit-again midfielder Jonjo Shelvey is on the bench.

Newcastle are 15th in the Premier League and a point above the relegation zone.

NEWCASTLE UNITED: Dubravka; Yedlin, Fernandez, Schar, Clark; Ki, Diame; Ritchie, Perez, Kenedy; Rondon. Subs: Woodman, Murphy, Shelvey, Hayden, Manquillo, Joselu, Atsu.

BURNLEY: Hart, Lowton, Taylor, Cork, Mee, Vokes, Wood, Brady, Defour, Lennon, Long. Subs: Heaton, Barnes, Hendrick, Gibson, Westwood, Bardsley, Vydra.